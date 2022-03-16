Cadence Bank NA Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,151,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

