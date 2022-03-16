Cadence Bank NA Has $1.50 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

