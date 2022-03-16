CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Lowered to €2.65

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.07 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.