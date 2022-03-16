Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 184,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,797. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $5,454,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

