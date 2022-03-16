Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 184,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,797. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56.
CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.
