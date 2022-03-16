Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 41060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market cap of C$8.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
