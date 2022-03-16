Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 134,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.
Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
