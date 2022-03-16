Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 134,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 121,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 778,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 432,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

