Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 55,990 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Slam by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,073,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 887,572 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Slam by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Slam by 1,293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 328,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

