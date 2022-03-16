Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 98,630 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 179,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

