Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $813,000 in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Tailwind Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 96.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWND stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

