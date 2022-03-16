Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.16 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

