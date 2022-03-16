Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.