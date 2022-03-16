Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 50.90%.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $5,417,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $3,428,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,095,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

