Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,535 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

