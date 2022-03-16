Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74.

