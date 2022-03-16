Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

