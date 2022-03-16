Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average is $254.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.76, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

