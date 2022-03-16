Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.67.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.