Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,673,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

