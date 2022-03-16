CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 175.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 108.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

