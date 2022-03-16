CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,493.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,484.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,684.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

