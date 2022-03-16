CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of HLTH opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Profile (Get Rating)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.