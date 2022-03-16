CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Waste Management by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $118.47 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.49%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

