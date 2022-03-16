CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.