Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

