Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
