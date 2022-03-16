Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

