Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 271,248 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

