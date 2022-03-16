Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,702 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,702 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $57,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.26%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

