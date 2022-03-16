CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MTBC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,969. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareCloud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

