CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
MTBC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,969. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
