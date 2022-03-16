CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.02

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and traded as high as $55.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 255 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

