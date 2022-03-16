CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECE. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday.
About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.
