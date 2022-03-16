CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECE. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.