CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
Shares of CECE stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.
