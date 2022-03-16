CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

