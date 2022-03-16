Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Centamin stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 2,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

