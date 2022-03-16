Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $279.59 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.