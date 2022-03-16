Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 702.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 67.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after acquiring an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

