Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.