Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.6% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $542.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.38 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.