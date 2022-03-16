Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.31 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

