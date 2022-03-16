Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green Sells 32,102 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $161,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

