CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,811 shares of company stock worth $112,914,852. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

