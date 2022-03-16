Chainswap (ASAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,996.00

Chainswap (ASAP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $822,759.45 and approximately $13,996.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00103660 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,258,350 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.