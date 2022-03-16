Charles E. Bradley, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.49. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.