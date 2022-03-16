Charles E. Bradley, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.49. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
