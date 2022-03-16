Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $135.32. 80,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,284. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.45. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

