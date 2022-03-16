Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

