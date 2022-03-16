China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CEA stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.19. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

