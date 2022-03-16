China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.67

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 1374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.