China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.67

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 1374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.