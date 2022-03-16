Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,744,400 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 2,719,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,560.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

