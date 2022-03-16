Christopher D. Pappas Buys 3,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.