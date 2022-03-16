Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Chubb has raised its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

