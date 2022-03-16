CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINT. Bank of America began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. CI&T has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

