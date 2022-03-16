Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.80.

CTRN stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,280. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $42,638,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

